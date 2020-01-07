UrduPoint.com
AJK Receives Season's First Heavy Rain & Snowfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:24 PM

AJK receives season's first heavy rain & snowfall

Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir received season's first heavy rainfall in the plains and snow-fall on upper areas in wee hours on Tuesday

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir received season's first heavy rainfall in the plains and snow-fall on upper areas in wee hours on Tuesday.

The snow-clad Neelam and Leepa vallies as well as some top mountainous parts of Bagh District were disconnected from rest of AJK through land routes, official sources confirmed.

The states' metropolis Muzaffarabad and Mirpur district also received the first intermittent heavy rainfall of the season which partially affected the normal life.

Snow-clad Leepa and some parts of Neelam vallies as well as top mountainous Sudhangalli were disconnected following land-sliding at various sites.

Mirpur received heavy downpour followed by mild wind storm since wee hours Tuesday which was continuing intermittently till the filing of this report this evening evening.

More rains in plain areas and snowfall on upper reaches of AJK during the next couple of days, have been forecast.

