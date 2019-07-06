UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alaska Heatwave: Anchorage Hits Record Temperature

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 02:57 PM

Alaska heatwave: Anchorage hits record temperature

The US state of Alaska, part of which lies inside the Arctic Circle, is sweltering under a heatwave, with record temperatures recorded in several areas, including its largest city.Temperatures reached 90F (32C) in Anchorage on Thursday,

Juneau (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) The US state of Alaska, part of which lies inside the Arctic Circle, is sweltering under a heatwave, with record temperatures recorded in several areas, including its largest city.Temperatures reached 90F (32C) in Anchorage on Thursday, shattering the city's previous record of 85F.Several other places in southern Alaska also set all-time or daily records.Experts say the unusual weather has been caused by a "heat dome" over the southern part of the state.The high pressure system is expected to move north next week.Anchorage's record temperature of 90F was recorded at its airport at 17:00 on Thursday (01:00 Friday GMT), according to the National Weather Service.

The previous all-time record for the city was in 1969.Other areas in Alaska also reached similar temperatures amid the heatwave, and several recorded daily and all-time records.The state-wide record was set in Fort Yukon in 1915 when the temperature reached 100F.

With the latest round of high temperatures set to continue in the state over the coming days, the National Weather Service urged people to stay hydrated, seek out shade and wear lightweight clothing.Shawn King, a native of Anchorage, said he had never seen a stretch of similar hot weather.His young daughter Tessa had insisted going barefoot when he offered to go fishing.

"It's too hot for shoes," she said.The dramatic warming Alaska has experienced in recent years is linked partly to a decline in sea ice and Arctic Ocean warming.This has wreaked havoc on local communities, wildlife and the state's economy.Climate change played a role in the deaths of thousands of puffins in Alaska, scientists said in May.They said they believed the birds had starved to death when the fish they eat migrated north with rising sea temperatures.

Related Topics

Weather Young Circle Fort Yukon Anchorage May Airport

Recent Stories

Another accomplice of Czech model Teresa surfaces

8 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

24 seconds ago

UoP to arrange workshop for MPhil, PhD students

26 seconds ago

Road to Makkah project significant for Pakistani H ..

27 seconds ago

California earthquake: Larger 7.1 magnitude quake ..

31 seconds ago

Aisam ul Haq Qureshi reaches Wimbledon Open Men’ ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.