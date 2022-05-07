UrduPoint.com

Alert Issued To Tourists In Wake Of Heat Wave

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2022 | 03:26 PM

Alert issued to tourists in wake of heat wave

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) has advised local tourists to follow the instruction issued by the provincial government and local administration in the wake of extraordinary heat wave starting from next week.

In a statement it says that rising temperature could increase the flow of rivers in the upper parts of the province if the snow melts due to heat wave as forecast by regional meteorological office.

In case of any untoward incident, contact the control room of the local administration or the helpline 1422 of the KP Tourism department. The provincial government has also directed district administration and concerned departments to take finalize necessary step to cope to heat wave and protection of people from severe weather.

