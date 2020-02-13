UrduPoint.com
All Bushfires In Hardest-hit Australia State Now Contained: Firefighters

Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:06 PM

All bushfires in hardest-hit Australia state now contained: firefighters

All the blazes in Australia's hard-hit state of New South Wales have been brought under control, firefighters told AFP on Thursday, signalling the end of a months-long crisis that claimed 33 lives nationwide

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :All the blazes in Australia's hard-hit state of New South Wales have been brought under control, firefighters told AFP on Thursday, signalling the end of a months-long crisis that claimed 33 lives nationwide.

"As of this afternoon, all fires in New South Wales have now been contained," a Rural Fire Service spokesman said, as fresh rainfall helped extinguish fires that have burned along the east coast since September. "It is very good news."

