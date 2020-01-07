UrduPoint.com
All Measures Afoot To Help People In Snowfall Or Land Sliding: DC South Waziristan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:16 PM

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khattak said Tuesday that all available resources were being utilized to remove snow from roads and help people during rough weather conditions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khattak said Tuesday that all available resources were being utilized to remove snow from roads and help people during rough weather conditions.

As part of efforts to take precautionary measures against land sliding and mitigate sufferings of masses as a result of snowfall, the DC had directed all relevant departments and authorities to take all possible measures.

In a statement he added that efforts had also been made to maintain smooth flow of traffic and create convenience for motorists and pedestrians in the areas.

He was of the view that it was duty of each individual of society to extend help to people who were in trouble in wake of snowfall or land sliding.

