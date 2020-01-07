All measures afoot to help people in snowfall or land sliding: DC South Waziristan

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khattak said Tuesday that all available resources were being utilized to remove snow from roads and help people during rough weather conditions

As part of efforts to take precautionary measures against land sliding and mitigate sufferings of masses as a result of snowfall, the DC had directed all relevant departments and authorities to take all possible measures.

In a statement he added that efforts had also been made to maintain smooth flow of traffic and create convenience for motorists and pedestrians in the areas.

He was of the view that it was duty of each individual of society to extend help to people who were in trouble in wake of snowfall or land sliding.