Open Menu

Another Monsoon System's Threat Looms As Asna Moved Further Away From Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 31, 2024 | 04:19 PM

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

PMD says this system would affect the Indian states of Gujarat and Rajasthan and might impact eastern Sindh in the next three to four days

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2024) As soon as the threat of one storm subsided in Karachi, the threat of another strong monsoon system began to loom.

Pakistan Meteorological Department said that a severe low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression.

The PMD reported that this system would affect the Indian states of Gujarat and Rajasthan and might impact eastern Sindh in the next three to four days.

However, PMD said that it is currently difficult to predict the effects of this system on Karachi and the coastal belt of Sindh.

Cyclone Asna moved further away from Karachi and the coastal areas of Sindh.

According to PMD, the cyclone moved further away from the Sindh coastline and is currently in the northeast of the Arabian Sea, and is moving westward.

The cyclone is located 230 kilometers southwest of Karachi.

Pakistan Meteorological Department also said that the cyclone is approaching the coastal areas of Balochistan. It is now 180 kilometers from Ormara and 300 kilometers from Gwadar.

As the storm moves towards the Balochistan coast, it is expected to change its course towards Oman.

The cyclone is not expected to make landfall and is likely to weaken and dissipate in the sea.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh India Storm Balochistan Oman Gwadar From Depression

Recent Stories

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

12 minutes ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

20 minutes ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

3 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

8 hours ago
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

17 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

17 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

17 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

17 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

17 hours ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Weather