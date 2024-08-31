Another Monsoon System's Threat Looms As Asna Moved Further Away From Karachi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 31, 2024 | 04:19 PM
PMD says this system would affect the Indian states of Gujarat and Rajasthan and might impact eastern Sindh in the next three to four days
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2024) As soon as the threat of one storm subsided in Karachi, the threat of another strong monsoon system began to loom.
Pakistan Meteorological Department said that a severe low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression.
The PMD reported that this system would affect the Indian states of Gujarat and Rajasthan and might impact eastern Sindh in the next three to four days.
However, PMD said that it is currently difficult to predict the effects of this system on Karachi and the coastal belt of Sindh.
Cyclone Asna moved further away from Karachi and the coastal areas of Sindh.
According to PMD, the cyclone moved further away from the Sindh coastline and is currently in the northeast of the Arabian Sea, and is moving westward.
The cyclone is located 230 kilometers southwest of Karachi.
Pakistan Meteorological Department also said that the cyclone is approaching the coastal areas of Balochistan. It is now 180 kilometers from Ormara and 300 kilometers from Gwadar.
As the storm moves towards the Balochistan coast, it is expected to change its course towards Oman.
The cyclone is not expected to make landfall and is likely to weaken and dissipate in the sea.
