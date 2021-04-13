UrduPoint.com
Another Rain Spell Start From Tomorrow: Spokesman PMD

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Dr Khalid Malik Tuesday said another rain spell forecast for twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would start from tomorrow (April 14).

Talking to APP, he said the two days rainspell would grip the north Punjab including Gujranwala, Sargodha,Mianwali and Rawalpindi. He said it would reduce the persistence of pollen count in the atmosphere.

The spokesman informed that during the Ramazan, the weather would remain pleasant.

