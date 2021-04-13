Another rain spell start from tomorrow: Spokesman PMD

Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Dr Khalid Malik Tuesday said another rain spell forecast for twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would start from tomorrow (April 14).

Talking to APP, he said the two days rainspell would grip the north Punjab including Gujranwala, Sargodha,Mianwali and Rawalpindi. He said it would reduce the persistence of pollen count in the atmosphere.

The spokesman informed that during the Ramazan, the weather would remain pleasant.