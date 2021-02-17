UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arctic Warming May Be Behind Winter Freeze In Texas - Scientists

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 02:14 PM

Arctic Warming May Be Behind Winter Freeze in Texas - Scientists

The rapid heating of the Arctic may have contributed to the anomalous low temperatures in the southern US state of Texas, The Guardian reported on Wednesday, citing scientists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The rapid heating of the Arctic may have contributed to the anomalous low temperatures in the southern US state of Texas, The Guardian reported on Wednesday, citing scientists.

Freezing temperatures�battered the United States' south and heartland this week, leaving more than 20 people killed, with millions of Texan households left without power.

"The current conditions in Texas are historical, certainly generational. But this can't be hand-waved away as if it's entirely natural. This is happening not in spite of climate change, it's in part due to climate change," Judah Cohen, the seasonal forecasting director at Atmospheric and Environmental Research, said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Cohen believes that the winter freeze may have something to do with the rapid Arctic warming, which is pushing cold air from the north pole further south.

"The energy escaping from the jet stream bangs into the polar vortex so it starts to wobble and move all over the place. Where the polar vortex goes, so goes the cold air," Cohen explained.

Jennifer Francis, a senior scientist at the Massachusetts-based Woodwell Climate Research Center, elaborated that the vortex can elongate, stretch into different shapes and even split.

"I'd say the situation this winter is consistent with research that has connected what's happening in the Arctic with extreme weather patterns in the mid latitudes," the scientist was quoted as saying.

Describing the possible correlation between the Arctic warming and cold weather further south as an "active area of research," Francis stressed that there was yet no consensus on the matter among scientists.

Related Topics

Weather Split United States May All From Million

Recent Stories

Kering looks to rebound after 2020 virus crisis

58 seconds ago

Russian Instructors Do Not Take Part in CAR Gov't ..

32 minutes ago

Turkish stocks up at midweek open

33 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

33 minutes ago

Two arrested for aerial firing in sargodha

33 minutes ago

Agreement with IMF to spur economic growth: Hafeez ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.