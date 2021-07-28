Army troops assisting civil administration amid heavy rainfall in twin cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army troops on Wednesday started relief and rescue efforts after heavy rainfall lashed out the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in order to assist the civil administration.

Heavy rains have caused high water level in Nullah Lai in Rawalpindi and water accumulation in E-11 sector of the Federal capital, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Army troops were busy in assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts, it said.

It further said that the contingencies plans were in place to meet any flood situation.