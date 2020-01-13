UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 14 Die In Heavy Snowfall In Western Pakistan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:23 PM

At Least 14 Die in Heavy Snowfall in Western Pakistan - Reports

At least 14 Pakistani citizens have died in an unusually heavy snowfall in the country's western province of Balochistan, local media reported on Monday, citing meteorologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) At least 14 Pakistani citizens have died in an unusually heavy snowfall in the country's western province of Balochistan, local media reported on Monday, citing meteorologists.

The amount of snow in some provincial areas has exceeded the 20-year record, with some places reporting three- to four-foot snow, according to Pakistan's Dawn newspaper.

The heavy snow inflicted considerable damage on mud houses prevalent in the region with their roofs collapsing under excessive weight, claiming the lives of 14 people in various areas.

This has disrupted the province's transportation as trains come and go with considerable delays, an airport in the city of Quetta remains covered in snow, and traffic gets suspended on the Quetta-Chaman highway that links the country with Afghanistan.

The authorities noted that the current number of victims was preliminary, and are planning to evacuate the residents of the areas hit by the snowfall.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Quetta Snow Died Traffic Media Weight Airport

Recent Stories

Masood Khan warns Indian army chief, RSS & BJP lea ..

1 minute ago

Land of Monal Restaurant belongs to Pakistan army: ..

8 minutes ago

PCB's Chief Financial Officer resigns

1 minute ago

Omaima Sohail’s unbeaten 53 leads PCB Dynamites ..

25 minutes ago

NCHD,VSO signs MoU for promotion of education

1 minute ago

BCB refuses to play Test matches in Pakistan

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.