At Least 17 Killed In Southwestern India Amid Heavy Rains - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:00 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) At least 17 people have been killed in India's southwestern state of Kerala as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in the region, local media reported on Friday.

Some villages in the state have been submerged, and water levels in the local Periyar river continue to rise, NDTV reported.

Schools and colleges remain closed in all 14 districts of Kerala.

About 22,165 people have been evacuated and are currently lodged in 315 camps across the state.

Cochin International Airport in Kerala announced the halt of flight operation until Sunday due to heavy rain.

In the meantime, a huge landslide hit Wayanad district of Kerala, trapping around 2,000 people. Local mosque and temple as well as workers quarters collapsed in the area.

More Stories From Weather

