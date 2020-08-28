At least 18 killed in rain related incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 18 people were killed in rain related incidents during last 24 hours in the megalopolis.

According to police, at least 10 people were killed in roof or wall collapse incidents, six were drowned, one died due to electrocution while another killed in road accident after slipping from motorcycle.

The incidents were reported from different police stations including Shahra-e-Faisal, Ferozabad, Korangi Industrial Area, Gadap City, Defence, Sukhan, Shah Faisal Colony, Tipu Sultan, Ibrahim Hyderi, Pak Colony and Nabi Bux colony.