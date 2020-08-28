UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 18 Killed In Rain Related Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:29 PM

At least 18 killed in rain related incidents

As many as 18 people were killed in rain related incidents during last 24 hours in the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 18 people were killed in rain related incidents during last 24 hours in the megalopolis.

According to police, at least 10 people were killed in roof or wall collapse incidents, six were drowned, one died due to electrocution while another killed in road accident after slipping from motorcycle.

The incidents were reported from different police stations including Shahra-e-Faisal, Ferozabad, Korangi Industrial Area, Gadap City, Defence, Sukhan, Shah Faisal Colony, Tipu Sultan, Ibrahim Hyderi, Pak Colony and Nabi Bux colony.

Related Topics

Police Died Road Accident Gadap Korangi Shah Faisal From

Recent Stories

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positiv ..

41 seconds ago

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

12 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

20 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

24 minutes ago

Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, ..

25 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to ban imports of plastic goods to prote ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.