Augustine grieved at deaths caused in rain-related incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed grief over the deaths caused by rain-related incidents across the country.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, he prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and also prayed for quick recovery of the injured persons.

He advised people to avoid touching the poles and electricity wires after heavy snowfall in Bolachistan.