UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Augustine Grieved At Deaths Caused In Rain-related Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:46 PM

Augustine grieved at deaths caused in rain-related incidents

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed grief over the deaths caused by rain-related incidents across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed grief over the deaths caused by rain-related incidents across the country.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, he prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and also prayed for quick recovery of the injured persons.

He advised people to avoid touching the poles and electricity wires after heavy snowfall in Bolachistan.

Related Topics

Injured Electricity Punjab

Recent Stories

Destinies of the people of GB and AJK are entwined ..

21 seconds ago

Chairman PRCS Abrar-ul-Haq visits NUST; vows to en ..

5 minutes ago

HR&MA minister takes notice of deaf girl rape inci ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar, Multan qualifies for Badminton finals of ..

3 minutes ago

Germany to invest 62 bn euros by 2030 to modernise ..

3 minutes ago

MUET to organize sports week from Feb 04

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.