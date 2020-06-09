Australia records no new cases of community COVID-19 transmission

Australia has recorded only two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with no cases of community transmission, according to Health Minister Greg Hunt

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Australia has recorded only two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with no cases of community transmission, according to Health Minister Greg Hunt.

Both of the new cases were recently returned overseas travelers in hotel quarantine in New South Wales (NSW), leaving the other seven states and territories with zero new cases.

As of Tuesday afternoon there have been 7,267 confirmed cases of the virus nationally, up from 7,265 on Monday. Two patients are being treated for the virus in intensive care units (ICUs), and the national death toll has remained at 102 since May 24.

However, health authorities have warned that community transmission could spike after tens of thousands of people attended Black Lives Matters protests across the country.

"I know many Australians also look at some of the protesters on the weekend and say we need one rule for all and there shouldn't be double standards. And I agree," Hunt said. "And so I want to thank all of those Australians who have done the right thing."Chief Minister of the Northern Territory (NT) Michael Gunner on Tuesday said the medical outcome of the protests would serve as an indicator of when domestic borders can re-open.