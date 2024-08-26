Australia Registers Record High Winter Temperature
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Australia registered a record-high winter temperature Monday, with the mercury hitting 41.6 degrees Celsius (106.7 degrees Fahrenheit) in part of its rugged and remote northwest coas
Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Australia registered a record-high winter temperature Monday, with the mercury hitting 41.6 degrees Celsius (106.7 degrees Fahrenheit) in part of its rugged and remote northwest coast.
The Bureau of Meteorology said it logged the scorching reading from a military training facility at Yampi Sound at 3:37 pm local time -- apparently smashing the previous record by 0.4 C.
The reading was "the hottest August temperature for any location in Australia" and "the new Australia-wide maximum temperature record for any winter month", a Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson told AFP.
Official data shows average temperatures for Australia steadily rising, with climate change fuelling more intense bushfires, floods, drought and heatwaves.
While the record is "provisionally confirmed", scientists still have to make sure the recording was not the result of some local anomaly or instrument failure before it officially enters the record books.
The previous record of 41.2C (106.2F) was set in August 2020 at nearby West Roebuck.
The antipodean winter runs from the beginning of June until the end of August.
About 18 percent of Australia is desert and searing heat is common year-round away from temperate zones.
- Complex puzzle -
Australia's climate is heavily influenced by three cyclical climate patterns: changes in Indian Ocean temperatures; changes in a belt of wind that moves between Australia and Antarctica -- the so-called Southern Annular Mode -- and changes in Pacific weather patterns known as El Nino and La Nina.
Certain combinations of these three climate conditions can cause exceptionally hot, dry or wet conditions in different parts of Australia.
All three of Australia's major climate-influencing phenomena are believed to be affected by human-induced climate change, according to research by Australia's state-backed Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation.
The Bureau of Meteorology believes that "the combination of (these) major climate influences with global warming" contributed to make the winter of 2023 Australia's hottest winter on record.
Climate scientists have already predicted that 2024 will be the hottest year for the Earth on record.
From January to July, global temperatures were 0.7C above the 1991-2020 average, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Temperature records have tumbled worldwide in recent decades as human-caused carbon emissions have risen.
Record temperatures have been recorded in the Mediterranean Sea, Norway's Arctic Svalbard archipelago and the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the past few weeks alone.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Weather
-
Mainly hot & humid weather likely in most parts of country:PMD4 days ago
-
Faisalabad receives 131mm rain9 days ago
-
More monsoon rains from August 14-18; Independence Day to be rainy14 days ago
-
Rain-windstorm/thundershower likely at various parts of country:PMD17 days ago
-
Rain-wind thundershower likely at isolated places: PMD19 days ago
-
More rain-windstorm/thundershower likely at various parts of country:PMD20 days ago
-
More rain-windstorm/thundershower likely at various parts of country: PMD21 days ago
-
Rain/Thundershowers forecast in various areas of Balochistan from Friday25 days ago
-
Lahore rainfall breaks 44-year record, causes severe flooding26 days ago
-
Rain-windstorm/thundershower likely at various parts of country:PMD27 days ago
-
Rain-windatorm/ thundershower likely in various parts of country:PMD28 days ago
-
Monsoon rains likely to lash central, southern parts of country till Aug 329 days ago