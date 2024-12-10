Open Menu

Authorities Issues Advisory For Safe Travel In Snow-clad Zone In AJK

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Concerned top mountainous terrain authorities have reportedly issued advisory on Tuesday to ensure safe and convenient travel in the snow-clad zone including scenic Neelam and Leepa vallies, besides other top mountainous areas in view of the upcoming severe winter season

According to advisory, only 4x4 vehicles equipped with anti-skid chains will be allowed to ply in Neelam and Leepa valleys besides other areas receiving heavy snowfall. This restriction will remain in place until the roads are cleared of ice in the two picturesque valleys.

The measures aim to prevent accidents, long traffic jams, and vehicle breakdowns caused by slippery road conditions due to ice and snow.

Additionally, only Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) with seating capacities of up to 10 seats will be permitted on the road to avoid jams and vehicle breakdowns.

The authorities further stated that only registered vendors will be authorized to install anti-skid chains on vehicles, with the stipulated service price, to be fixed by authorities. . To further streamline traffic, all vehicle owners, including private operators and tour operators, are directed to park their vehicles in designated parking spaces instead of on the roadside.

The advisory also prohibits coat and boot vendors from setting up operations on roads to avoid inconvenience to tourists and traffic disruptions. The vendors are encouraged to use designated spaces for their activities.

These measures are expected to ensure a safe and hassle-free experience for tourists and residents traveling to both Neelam and Leepa valleys besides other top mountainous areas in Poonch Division during the winter season.

APP/ahr/378

