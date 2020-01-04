UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Reels Under Cold Wave

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 06:01 PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir reels under cold wave

Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir including Mirpur division reel under intense cold conditions since wee hours Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) : Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir including Mirpur division reel under intense cold conditions since wee hours Saturday.

The minimum temperature in Muzaffarabad on Saturday dipped by 1.OO degrees C, met department official said.

Mirpur and adjoining areas remained in the grip of dense fog with minimum temperature of 3.OO degrees Celsius wee hours Saturday partially affecting the daily life.

Top mountainous areas of AJK also continues to freeze under an intense cold wave with the mercury settling at a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius.

And in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir valley the mercury rose several degrees across the occupied Kashmir Valley as the region received a brief spell of drizzling early in the wee hours Saturday, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control.

The MeT department has predicted rain and snow fall at top upper reaches during next 24 hours in Sriangar and some other adjoining parts in the occupied Kashmir valley, said the report.

Meanwhile, the overnight minimum temperature in Srinagar was reportedly recorded at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, the report added.

Related Topics

Snow Line Of Control Jammu Srinagar Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Top

Recent Stories

Andy Atkinson visits Pakistan to help PCB improve ..

10 minutes ago

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) replace ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Firdous to address public meeting on Jan 5

2 minutes ago

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Sunda ..

2 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s pictures of honeymoon ..

38 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Tehran Not Intereste ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.