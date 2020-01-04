Azad Jammu & Kashmir reels under cold wave

Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir including Mirpur division reel under intense cold conditions since wee hours Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) : Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir including Mirpur division reel under intense cold conditions since wee hours Saturday.

The minimum temperature in Muzaffarabad on Saturday dipped by 1.OO degrees C, met department official said.

Mirpur and adjoining areas remained in the grip of dense fog with minimum temperature of 3.OO degrees Celsius wee hours Saturday partially affecting the daily life.

Top mountainous areas of AJK also continues to freeze under an intense cold wave with the mercury settling at a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius.

And in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir valley the mercury rose several degrees across the occupied Kashmir Valley as the region received a brief spell of drizzling early in the wee hours Saturday, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control.

The MeT department has predicted rain and snow fall at top upper reaches during next 24 hours in Sriangar and some other adjoining parts in the occupied Kashmir valley, said the report.

Meanwhile, the overnight minimum temperature in Srinagar was reportedly recorded at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, the report added.