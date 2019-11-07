Babusar top, Kaghan road closed for six months

The district administration Diamer Thursday closed the road link between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan at point of Babusar top for six months for all kind of traffic after heavy snowfall, said a notification issued here

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) The district administration Diamer Thursday closed the road link between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan at point of Babusar top for six months for all kind of traffic after heavy snowfall, said a notification issued here.

The road would remain closed till May 2020, it said adding that decision was taken after 4 inches of snowfall blocking all the Babusar pass. Meanwhile the traffic would be diverted to Karakoram highway till the roads are reopened.

The district administration closed Babusar top pass every year from November to May due to heavy rains and snowfall to avoid and mishap and as per safety of passengers.

Due to heavy snowfall at Babusar, Fairy Meadow, Darail Tangir and other hilly areas the local population has started shifting to plain areas along with their cattle as the mercury level drops to -15 C at night in harsh winter.

The district administration has advised the tourists and passengers to use KKH to reach Gilgit �Baltistan.