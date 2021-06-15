UrduPoint.com
Bahawalpur, Cholistan Receive Heavy Rain

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:12 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Bahawalpur and adjoining areas received heavy rain on Tuesday which turned weather pleasant.

The temperature dropped down to 27 degree Celsius which had reached 42 during last few days. The Cholistan also received rain which came as a blessing for residents of Cholistan in hot and dry weather.

The local met office has forecast hot and dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

