Bahawalpur, Cholistan receive heavy rain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Bahawalpur and adjoining areas received heavy rain on Tuesday which turned weather pleasant.

The temperature dropped down to 27 degree Celsius which had reached 42 during last few days. The Cholistan also received rain which came as a blessing for residents of Cholistan in hot and dry weather.

The local met office has forecast hot and dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.