Balochistan, Northern areas roads blocked due snowfalls: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :After the recent spell of rains and heavy snowfall, the roads in various districts of Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are blocked due to avalanches and landslides.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson Tuesday stated that snow emergency was declared by Balochistan government in districts Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Kachhi Mastung and Harnai.

In various disaster incidents people were stranded on highways due to flooding in Tehsil Mushkhel, District Washuk. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan and the district government had requested Southern Command Quetta for provision of helicopter for rescue of stranded people and relief activities in Districts Washuk and Khuzdar.

PDMA Balochistan and the district government had provided cooked food to approximately 2,500 people along with 800-900 blankets and warms clothes to the people stranded on different highways in Balochistan due to snowfall.

The deaths occurred during the extreme weather conditions included a woman while four children were injured in district Quetta due to heavy rainfall snowfall. In another encounter, a woman and two children died while three children were injured in district Pishin due to heavy rainfall and snowfall.

The maximum deaths occurred in district Zhob where six women died and two men got injured due to heavy rainfall and snowfall, while five women died and two children injured in district Killa Abdullah due to heavy rainfall snowfall.

Meanwhile, infrastructure also got damaged including one bridge at district Kech whereas following roads were blocked due to snowfall including Lakhpas � Bolan road, Khanozai road and Quetta � Chaman road.

The situation in AJK during heavy snowfall was also not good as avalanche was reported at Kel Kalakot, district Neelum killing three persons died and damaging six houses.

Moreover, the wall of a mud house collapsed at village Neriyan, tehsil Tarrar Khal, district Sudhnoti resulting in one death. Two deaths, three 3 injured and 4 houses damaged were reported in other incidents in District Neelum and District Rawalakot of AJK.

The snowfall reported was 1.5 inches at Bagh, Lasdana, Sodhan Gali and Nelum where the following roads were temporarily blocked due to snowfall in AJK including Neelum Valley road at Sharda, Bagh � Chikar Road road at Sudhan Gali, Bagh � Lasdana Road at Lasdana, Leepa Valley Road at Reshiyan, Mehmood Gali � Abbaspur Road at Mehmood Gali and Haji Peer Road at Aliabad.

In Gilgit Baltistan no life losses and property damages and no incident was reported. The maximum snowfall was reported in district Hunza 14 inches, district Nagar 12 inches, district Skardu 12 inches, district Ghanche 12 inches, district Shiger 12 inches and district Kharmang 10 inches.

However, snowfall and landsliding at Astore, Dashkin, Doyian and Harchu in District Astore was occurred that caused traffic to remain temporarily suspended. A landsliding incident at Tatapani and Goner Farm on Karakoram Highway (KKH) blocked the road for all type of traffic. Due to snowfall and landsliding on Gilgit-Sakardu road at Shingus, Astak and Kachura was blocked.

Moreover, Road Sost - KD Fort/ Chipursan/ Misger was closed due to snowfall/icing on the road. KKH at Sost - Passu sector and Hunza - Gilgit sector was also closed due to snowfall/ icing. Ghizer - Chitral road was closed at Singul - Gahkuch due to snowfall on the road.

