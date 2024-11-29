Balochistan Receives First Winter Rain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 10:33 PM
Quetta along with other parts of Balochistan received first winter rain on Friday which turned weather pleasant and cold
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Quetta along with other parts of Balochistan received first winter rain on Friday which turned weather pleasant and cold.
According to report, Mastung, Dasht, Kalat, Chaman and other areas of the province received rain.
Partly cloudy/cloudy weather with chances of drizzle/light rain and light snow over mountains forecast for Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Pishin, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Musakhail, Chagai, Kalat and Khuzdar.
Whereas, partly cloudy conditions with light rain/ drizzle would prevail in Gwadar, Panjgur and Kech (Turbat), Washuk districts during next 24 Hours.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at4.0 degree centigrade and 1.5 degree centigrade in Kalat on Friday. Rain occurred in: Chaman (1.5mm)
Recent Stories
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites JUI-S to APC for peace, ..
Vehicle lifter gang busted, two netted in Taxila
Participation of foreign nationals in Pakistan's politics unacceptable: FO Spoke ..
AJK President show concern over dire HR situation in IIOJK
SMBR visits Service Delivery Center Shami Road
District Education Larkana organizes 'Scientific Mella Day'
AJK PM orders for construction of public washrooms at sites of public utilizatio ..
9000 teachers to be recruited in Balochistan: Balochistan government spokesperso ..
Thar festival inaugurated to celebrate rich cultural heritage
US stocks rise on Black Friday
Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab announces to provide free Wi-Fi services ..
Punjab minister appreciates efforts of Police in ensuring law and order
More Stories From Weather
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore2 hours ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sukkur1 day ago
-
Cold, dry weather for Lahore, Punjab1 day ago
-
Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD2 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore, Punjab2 days ago
-
Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD3 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore4 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather to persist4 days ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated parts of country: PMD7 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore9 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather likely in Lahore, Punjab9 days ago
-
Dry, cold forecast for Lahore, Punjab10 days ago