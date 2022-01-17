UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Receives Rain, Turns Weather Pleasant

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Balochistan areas including provincial capital Quetta, Kalat, Mastung, Dalbandin Nokkundi, Ziarat, Muslim Bagh, Pishi and other areas on Monday received rain and light snowfall at hilly areas of the province

The rain started in Quetta and other areas on Monday which continued intermittent till night and turned weather pleasant despite cold intensified in the areas.

The rain started in Quetta and other areas on Monday which continued intermittent till night and turned weather pleasant despite cold intensified in the areas.

The Met Office has forecast light rain, snow, thunderstorm in Sherani, Zhob, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Loralai, Pishin, Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Ziarat, Chaghi, and its surrounding areas during next 24 hours.

The Met office requested that all concerned authorities to remain alert during the period of rain and snowfalls areas of the province.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 5.0 degrees centigrade and -2.8 degrees centigrade in Ziarat.

