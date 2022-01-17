Balochistan receives rain, turns weather pleasant

Balochistan areas including provincial capital Quetta, Kalat, Mastung, Dalbandin Nokkundi, Ziarat, Muslim Bagh, Pishi and other areas on Monday received rain and light snowfall at hilly areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan areas including provincial capital Quetta, Kalat, Mastung, Dalbandin Nokkundi, Ziarat, Muslim Bagh, Pishi and other areas on Monday received rain and light snowfall at hilly areas of the province.

The rain started in Quetta and other areas on Monday which continued intermittent till night and turned weather pleasant despite cold intensified in the areas.

The Met Office has forecast light rain, snow, thunderstorm in Sherani, Zhob, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Loralai, Pishin, Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Ziarat, Chaghi, and its surrounding areas during next 24 hours.

The Met office requested that all concerned authorities to remain alert during the period of rain and snowfalls areas of the province.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 5.0 degrees centigrade and -2.8 degrees centigrade in Ziarat.