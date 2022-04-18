Balochistan receives rain, turns weather pleasant

The Met Department forecast rain across Balochistan including provincial capital Quetta and its suburban areas on Monday which turned weather pleasant in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Met Department forecast rain across Balochistan including provincial capital Quetta and its suburban areas on Monday which turned weather pleasant in the province.

The Met Office has forecast light rain,wind, thunderstorm for respective areas including Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Ziarat, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Kechi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Kharan, and its adjoining area during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta, was recorded at 17.5 degrees centigrade and 9.7 degrees centigrade in Ziarat.