Baltistan Experiencing Severe Cold Weather

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2024 | 11:33 PM

The three districts of Baltistan, Shiger, Ghanche, and Kharmang as well as the Divisional Headquarters of Baltistan, Skardu City, are currently experiencing a severe cold wave

Skardu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The three districts of Baltistan, Shiger, Ghanche, and Kharmang as well as the Divisional Headquarters of Baltistan, Skardu City, are currently experiencing a severe cold wave.

The minimum temperature in Skardu city was less than minus 10 degrees, while it was more than minus 15 degrees in Khaplu on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's Skardu office.

The lowest temperature recorded was - 21 degrees in the Siachen, Shrike, and Hushay sectors. The regions that were previously mentioned are located 11,000 feet above sea level.

People in the aforementioned areas are suffering greatly due to frozen pipes. However, in contrast to the previous winter, firewood is also being sold at a premium price. People, especially the impoverished, cannot afford the exorbitant costs of firewood and gas cylinders.

Additionally, used clothes are quite expensive and out of reach for the impoverished. Daily necessities are especially pricey in these remote and underdeveloped parts of the nation. It should be noted that wealthy individuals travel to Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi to avoid extremely chilly temperatures.

