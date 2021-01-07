UrduPoint.com
Beijing Records Coldest Morning In Over Five Decades

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:08 PM

The mercury dipped to minus 19.6 degrees Celsius at a meteorological station in the south of Beijing on Thursday morning as a strong cold wave swept the city, marking the coldest morning in the Chinese capital since 1966

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The mercury dipped to minus 19.6 degrees Celsius at a meteorological station in the south of Beijing on Thursday morning as a strong cold wave swept the city, marking the coldest morning in the Chinese capital since 1966.

The station is a national-level meteorological station founded in 1912. Its data has been used by experts to make historical comparisons.

