UrduPoint.com

Beijing Sees 65.2 Pct More Rainfall This Summer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 02:59 PM

Beijing sees 65.2 pct more rainfall this summer

This summer Beijing saw unusually heavy rainfall, with the figure 65.2 percent above normal, the National Climate Center said

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :This summer Beijing saw unusually heavy rainfall, with the figure 65.2 percent above normal, the National Climate Center said.

Beijing received 626.9 mm of rainfall this summer, the third-highest figure since 1961, behind only 1969 and 1994, said Jia Xiaolong, deputy director of the center.

Rainfall in northern China hit 421.4 mm this summer, 33.9 percent above normal, and the largest figure since 1995, he said.

In September, the wetter weather will persist in Beijing and many parts of northern China, he added.

Related Topics

Weather China Beijing September

Recent Stories

United States Donates 6.6 Million Pfizer Vaccine D ..

United States Donates 6.6 Million Pfizer Vaccine Doses To Pakistan To Address Fo ..

7 minutes ago
 PCB announces cricket association squads for 2021- ..

PCB announces cricket association squads for 2021-22

9 minutes ago
 Last Afghan holdout region falls; resistance denie ..

Last Afghan holdout region falls; resistance denies claim: Sources

27 minutes ago
 Three districts of Hazara declared high disease pr ..

Three districts of Hazara declared high disease prevalence after surge in Corona ..

39 seconds ago
 Divisional Price Control Committee meets

Divisional Price Control Committee meets

41 seconds ago
 Nobel Laureate Calls on Paris Climate Deal Parties ..

Nobel Laureate Calls on Paris Climate Deal Parties to Target Consumption Emissio ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.