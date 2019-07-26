UrduPoint.com
Belgium Hit Record High Of 41.8 C On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 02:47 PM

Belgium hit record high of 41.8 C on Thursday

Belgian meteorologists registered a record high temperature for the country on Thursday when western Europe sweltered under a heatwave that has severely disrupted transport

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Belgian meteorologists registered a record high temperature for the country on Thursday when western Europe sweltered under a heatwave that has severely disrupted transport.

David Dehenauw, chief forecaster at the Royal Meteorological Institute, said on Friday that a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) had been recorded the day before in the northern town of Begijnendijk -- the highest since records began.

