Biting cold weather in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur (Pakistan Point news - 22nd Jan, 2021 )- The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for the city during next 24 hours.

Highest maximum temperature was 26 degree centigrade and the lowest minimum remained 07 degree centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Dry and very cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region also.