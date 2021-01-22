UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biting Cold Weather In City

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:11 PM

Biting cold weather in city

BAHAWALPUR (Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 )- The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for the city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur (Pakistan Point news - 22nd Jan, 2021 )- The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for the city during next 24 hours.

Highest maximum temperature was 26 degree centigrade and the lowest minimum remained 07 degree centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Dry and very cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region also.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed to head inquiry ..

6 minutes ago

Main power grid covers all 74 county-level areas i ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Prime Minister Fires 4 Senior Security Offic ..

2 minutes ago

Four People Killed, Four More Injured in Israel's ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Has No Intention to Join UN Nuclear Ban Trea ..

2 minutes ago

Oath taking ceremony of reorganization of voluntee ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.