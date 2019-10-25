UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Gymnasts Lead Up To Tokyo 2020 Through Military Games

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:20 PM

Brazilian gymnasts lead up to Tokyo 2020 through military games

China has clinched the men's team and all-around titles at the Military World Games so far, but that won't bother the Brazilian gymnasts, who are the main challengers to the host team

WUHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :China has clinched the men's team and all-around titles at the Military World Games so far, but that won't bother the Brazilian gymnasts, who are the main challengers to the host team.

Brazil finished with a silver in the team and their gymnasts Caio Souza and Lucas Bitencourt took the third and fourth places in all-around, only after two Chinese top gymnasts, Xiao Ruoteng and Deng Shudi.

The overall performances and results achieved here have been good enough to satisfy the Brazilians. And they got their main purpose done as well, which is to pave the way for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"We knew this was going to be a high-level competition. We mainly used this competition as another test in our lead-up to the Olympics," said Arthur Zanetti of Brazil, who just won the floor exercises bronze on Friday. "Competing at as many competitions as possible will only help us to get better.

" Zanetti commented their team's performance as quite good and gave thumps-up to the level of competition, though he had to admit that beating China seemed to be basically impossible.

"The level was like the Olympics competition here. We, Brazil, took our best team to China as half of the squad was part of the team at the gymnastics world championships a week ago in Stuttgart," added Zanetti.

To Zanetti, the competitions here provided opportunities for athletes to test themselves and get to know each other and that's something quite valuable towards next year's Olympics.

It's the first time the gymnastics has been involved in the Military World Games programs, but only men's events will be staged here. The gymnastics contest will continue on Friday with apparatus competitions rolling out.

Related Topics

World China Stuttgart Tokyo Brazil 2020 Silver Olympics Bronze Best Top

Recent Stories

LHC defers till Monday hearing on bail plea of Mar ..

8 minutes ago

34 officers promoted as ETOs in Karach

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks Nawaz's detailed ..

3 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan

10 minutes ago

Benchmark mortgage rate rises in U.S. housing mark ..

3 minutes ago

Botswana's President Masisi wins hotly-contested e ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.