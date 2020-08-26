UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambridge Coronavirus Vaccine Could Begin Clinical Trial In Fall - University

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:45 PM

Cambridge Coronavirus Vaccine Could Begin Clinical Trial in Fall - University

The University of Cambridge announced on Wednesday that it could start the clinical trial phase of its possible COVID-19 vaccine in late fall or early next year due to the UK government's allocation of 1.9 million ($2.5 million) to the scientific project

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The University of Cambridge announced on Wednesday that it could start the clinical trial phase of its possible COVID-19 vaccine in late fall or early next year due to the UK government's allocation of 1.9 million ($2.5 million) to the scientific project.

"A Cambridge-developed vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2 could begin clinical trials in the UK in late autumn or early next year, thanks to a �1.9million award from the UK government," the university said in a statement.

The press release added that if successful, the Cambridge vaccine candidate, which uses synthetic DNA and banks of genetic sequences of all known coronaviruses, should be safe for widespread use and can be manufactured and distributed at a low cost.

"Ultimately we aim to make a vaccine that will not only protect from SARS-CoV-2, but also other related coronaviruses that may spill over from animals to humans," Jonathan Heeney, head of the Laboratory of Viral Zoonotics at the University of Cambridge, said, as quoted in the statement.

According to Cambridge University, the proposed vaccine does not need to be stored in a cold environment, which would make transport and storage easier, particularly in developing countries, and can be delivered pain-free, via a simple jet of air.

Oxford University and the Imperial College London are also working on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

London Cambridge United Kingdom May All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

GMS countries discuss ways to restore tourism duri ..

24 seconds ago

PO arrested for cheque dishonour

29 seconds ago

Airstrike in Afghanistan's Baghlan Kills at Least ..

2 minutes ago

Webinar on "The Role of Film in Social Change" con ..

2 minutes ago

Australian researchers make breakthrough in fighti ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korea's child birth hits record low in H1

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.