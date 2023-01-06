UrduPoint.com

Capital's Air Pollution Goes High Amid Inclement Weather

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Capital's air pollution goes high amid inclement weather

The federal capital's air quality on Friday was reported unhealthy amid inclement weather posing vulnerable age groups comprising children, women and the elderly at risk of contracting respiratory ailments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal capital's air quality on Friday was reported unhealthy amid inclement weather posing vulnerable age groups comprising children, women and the elderly at risk of contracting respiratory ailments.

Air pollution in the metropolis remained high since the onset of the fall season as prolonged dry weather, increased vehicular traffic, garbage and wood burning continued to surge.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) daily air quality report indicated heightened ratio of air pollutants, recorded above permissible limits, and the air quality was unhealthy.

The Agency is responsible to ensure the protection of the environment under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997.

The hazardous air pollutant particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), which was a hazardous atmospheric contaminant, remained beyond 70 micro grammes per cubic meter on average which was higher than the NEQS of 35 mic-programmes per cubic meter and denoted the air quality unhealthily.

PM2.5 is generated through the combustion of an engine, industrial emissions, burning garbage or inflammable material and dust blown up by fast-moving cars plying on non-cemented patches of the roads.

Senior Pulmonologist at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr Zia Ul Haq told APP that dry and cold air was mainly the reason behind respiratory diseases during winters.

He said the respiratory tract consisting of the throat and lungs had internal surfaces possessing normal bacteria whereas there was no breach in it.

However, he said the dry and cold air at different phases due to increased exposure of an individual in the outdoors caused breaches in the lining of the respiratory tract which used to lead to an infection and also damage the normal secretions taking place inside the breathing organs.

He said the pulmonologists usually advise the elderly above 50 years of age or patients of chronic heart, kidney, and lung diseases to get the flu vaccine during the peak winter season to avoid respiratory diseases.

The senior pulmonologists said the people were also advised to avoid unnecessary prolonged outdoor visits during the morning and evening timings of cold weather whereas in case of any visit they should properly cover their eyes, and face by wearing face masks and coverings.

Moreover, he also directed the masses to ensure the intake of warm fluids as necessary beverages like warm water and hot tea etc. to control damage to the respiratory tract amid bad weather and air quality.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Water Winters Visit Traffic Lead Women

Recent Stories

UAE Wrestling Federation approves new board for 20 ..

UAE Wrestling Federation approves new board for 2020-2024

2 minutes ago
 Aldar and Diamond Developers launch The Sustainabl ..

Aldar and Diamond Developers launch The Sustainable City – Yas Island

17 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Jordan on dearth of fo ..

UAE leaders condole King of Jordan on dearth of former Jordanian Prime Minister

32 minutes ago
 Performance of price control magistrates reviewed ..

Performance of price control magistrates reviewed in Sargodha

11 minutes ago
 International judging committee convenes in Rome t ..

International judging committee convenes in Rome to select honourees for Zayed A ..

47 minutes ago
 Germany Planning to Send About 40 Marder Tanks to ..

Germany Planning to Send About 40 Marder Tanks to Ukraine - Gov't

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.