UrduPoint.com

Capital's Air Quality Revives Healthy After Persistent Decline In Vehicular Emissions

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 05:23 PM

Capital's air quality revives healthy after persistent decline in vehicular emissions

The air quality of federal capital on Monday was recorded healthy after persistent decline in vehicular emissions due to less vehicular emissions amid reduced office timings during Ramadan in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The air quality of Federal capital on Monday was recorded healthy after persistent decline in vehicular emissions due to less vehicular emissions amid reduced office timings during Ramadan in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The terrain of the Capital is unique with Margalla Hills National Park forming its crown on the northern edge and vast areas on the southern side covered with thriving number of trees making it one of the scenic and greener cities of the country.

The air pollution in the capital was mainly derived from vehicular emissions, garbage or leaf-burning at certain sites, industrial emissions, and brick kilns falling in its far vicinity, a Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) told APP.

The particulate matter of 2.5 microns or PM2.5, which is a hazardous atmospheric effluent generated in response to burning of any material, was recorded on average below 32 (31.5) microgrammes per cubic meter which was a 24-hour mean value.

The PM2.5 was a health damaging air pollutant directly impacting lungs and causing other serious health complications during extreme prevalence in the atmosphere.

The Pak-EPA's national environmental quality standards (NEQS) for 24-hours average PM2.5 concentration was 35 microgrammes per cubic meter indicating healthy air quality whereas the World Health Organization introduced more sticker air quality standards for PM2.5 of 15 microgrammes per cubic meter.

The EPA official added that the nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide concentrations were also recorded very low, during the day, which were below the NEQS of 80 and 120 microgrammes per cubic meter respectively.

She elaborated that the nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide were mainly generated through industrial activities which were limited during the past days.

It was important to note that the Capital received no rainfall during the past many days but the air quality remained benign due to reduced vehicular emissions.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Rawalpindi From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

49 minutes ago
 Balochistan ombudsman warns strict action against ..

Balochistan ombudsman warns strict action against women harassment

52 seconds ago
 Court adjourns Paragon City reference hearing till ..

Court adjourns Paragon City reference hearing till April 27

55 seconds ago
 Efforts underway for uplift of merged tribal areas ..

Efforts underway for uplift of merged tribal areas: President

56 seconds ago
 Putin, Nehammer to Discuss Ukrainian Crisis at Clo ..

Putin, Nehammer to Discuss Ukrainian Crisis at Closed-Door Talks on Monday - Kre ..

58 seconds ago
 Canada Imposes Restrictions on 33 Entities in Russ ..

Canada Imposes Restrictions on 33 Entities in Russian Defense Sector

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.