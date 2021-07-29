UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'CDA Sets Up 'emergency Flood Response Cell' To Monitor Rains : Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:51 PM

'CDA sets up 'emergency flood response cell' to monitor rains : Spokesperson

Spokesperson of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Rana Shakil Asghar on Thursday said that CDA established 'emergency flood response cell' to cope with any untoward situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Rana Shakil Asghar on Thursday said that CDA established 'emergency flood response cell' to cope with any untoward situation.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that they put officials on high alert in view of the expected rains in coming days.

He said that the emergency response cell is comprising on complaint cell, emergency contact number, rescue unit, road clearance, medical, sanitation and survey teams.

Shakil said the cell would remain at high alert during the monsoon season, adding, CDA with its officials and required machinery is fully ready to deal with any emergency situation in the Federal capital.

He said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) teams are working round the clock to clear the roads where almost 90% of work completed and the machinery is working on maximum locations for clearance of nullahs.

To a question, he said that CDA would conduct a detail inquiries against E11 society and people found guilty would be held accountable.

He further asked the people to avoid these such societies which are not getting NOC from CDA and get all relevant housing society details on CDA's website.

Related Topics

Flood Noc Road Alert Capital Development Authority All From Rains Housing

Recent Stories

Maulana Khabeer expresses concerns regarding contr ..

14 minutes ago

Exclusive: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince&#039;s visit to ..

16 minutes ago

Cambodia logs 765 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deat ..

5 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,528,114 with ov ..

5 minutes ago

Olympic organisers defend coronavirus measures as ..

5 minutes ago

Airbus profits take off as deliveries soar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.