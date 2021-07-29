'CDA sets up 'emergency flood response cell' to monitor rains : Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Rana Shakil Asghar on Thursday said that CDA established 'emergency flood response cell' to cope with any untoward situation.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that they put officials on high alert in view of the expected rains in coming days.

He said that the emergency response cell is comprising on complaint cell, emergency contact number, rescue unit, road clearance, medical, sanitation and survey teams.

Shakil said the cell would remain at high alert during the monsoon season, adding, CDA with its officials and required machinery is fully ready to deal with any emergency situation in the Federal capital.

He said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) teams are working round the clock to clear the roads where almost 90% of work completed and the machinery is working on maximum locations for clearance of nullahs.

To a question, he said that CDA would conduct a detail inquiries against E11 society and people found guilty would be held accountable.

He further asked the people to avoid these such societies which are not getting NOC from CDA and get all relevant housing society details on CDA's website.