Chances of gusty winds, light rain in twin cities predicted: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecasts chances of gusty winds and light rain expected during evening in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecasts chances of gusty winds and light rain expected during evening in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to an official of PMD, "Mainly hot and dry weather expected in most parts of the country, however, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Mardan, D.I khan, Mirpurkhan divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Kashmir during (evening/night).

The official said dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, D. G khan, Bannu, Kohat, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas divisions, while at one or two places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Thatta divisions.

Highest maximum temperatures recorded in the Punjab: Narowal 41, Kot addu 30, D.G khan 19, Multan 16, Gujrat 15, Kasur 12, Faisalabad 09, Lahore (A/P 07, City 05), Sialkot (A/P 03, City 03), Joarabad, Khanewal 02, Sindh: Mithi 04, Nagarparkar 03, Diplo 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:Kohat 15, Bannu 02,Sibbi 47�C, Turbat 45�C, D.I.Khan & Bhakkar 44�C.