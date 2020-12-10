Chances of intermittent rain likely in capital on Friday:PMD

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain in capital during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain in capital during next 24 hours.

A deep westerly wave present over western parts of the country which would likely to affect most parts of the country from Friday and may persist in upper parts till Saturday,MET office reported.

However rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Punjab and northeast Balochistan.

While, rain expected at few places in upper Sindh.

Isolated heavy fall and land sliding may occur in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during the period.

Rainfall (mm):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 10, Upper 05), Pattan 07, Malam Jabba 05, Balakot 03, Drosh 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 04,Punjab: Lahore (Airport 03, City 02), Okara 02, Gujrat, Kasur, Sahiwal, Narowal 01,Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 02 mm.

Lowest minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh -06�C, Kalam, Parachinar -04�C, Gupis, Skardu -03�C, Malamjabba, Kalat, Bagrote -02�C and Astore -01�C.