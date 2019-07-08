UrduPoint.com
Chances Of Light Rain Expected During Next 24 Hours:PMD

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:14 PM

Dust-thundershower/rain (with few heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab and Kashmir, and at isolated places of Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan while hot and humid weather to grip other parts of the country in next 24 hours

Scattered rainfall is likely at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions and Kashmir whereas dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.

I.Khan, Zhob, D.G.Khan, Multan divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during this time span.

According to PMD, Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moist currents are reaching northeastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country,however, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Hazara division and Kashmir.

Maximum temperature recorded on Monday remained Sibbi 48C, Dadu 47C, Nokkundi, Jaccobabad, Dalbandin, Sukkur and Rohri 45C.

