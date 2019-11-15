UrduPoint.com
Chances Of Light Rain In Karachi, Thatta On Saturday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:56 PM

Chances of light rain in Karachi, Thatta on Saturday

The Meteorological Department on Friday forecast light rain/ drizzle with occasional thunderstorm at isolated places in Thatta and Karachi division during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Meteorological Department on Friday forecast light rain/ drizzle with occasional thunderstorm at isolated places in Thatta and Karachi division during the next 24 hours.

The Metropolis experienced cloudy with misty morning in the early hours on Friday as the Meteorological department has forecast cloudy weather with chances of light rain in the Karachi for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 15 to 17 degrees centigrade with 30 to 40 per cent humidity.

Rain/wind-thunderstorm with a few moderate to heavy falls arelikely to occur at scattered places in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions.

