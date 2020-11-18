UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chances Of Light Rain Tomorrow In Capital: PMD

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:21 PM

Chances of light rain tomorrow in Capital: PMD

Spokesperson Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik here on Wednewday said that chance of light rain expected in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday including Murree and its adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Spokesperson Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik here on Wednewday said that chance of light rain expected in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday including Murree and its adjoining areas.

Talking to APP,he said the temperature would also fall down in twin cities which would turned into more cold whereas westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country from today evening and night and would persist for 36 hours.

He said fog was likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours adding that today's lowest minimum temperature recorded in (�C): Kalam -11�C, Leh -09�C, Skardu -06�C, Astore, Kalat -04�C, Gupis, Malamjabba, Dir -03�C, Bagrote and Quetta -02�C.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Quetta Punjab Murree Rawalpindi Dir Kalat Skardu From

Recent Stories

PM to visit Faisalabad today

10 minutes ago

Government disburses Rs 24.42 bln for retired empl ..

5 minutes ago

European car sales swerve lower

5 minutes ago

UK insurer RSA agrees 7.2 bn takeover by Canadian, ..

5 minutes ago

PFA seals two fake-milk manufacturing factories

5 minutes ago

World Philosophy Day to be marked on Thursday

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.