Chances of light rain tomorrow in Capital: PMD

Spokesperson Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik here on Wednewday said that chance of light rain expected in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday including Murree and its adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Spokesperson Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik here on Wednewday said that chance of light rain expected in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday including Murree and its adjoining areas.

Talking to APP,he said the temperature would also fall down in twin cities which would turned into more cold whereas westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country from today evening and night and would persist for 36 hours.

He said fog was likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours adding that today's lowest minimum temperature recorded in (�C): Kalam -11�C, Leh -09�C, Skardu -06�C, Astore, Kalat -04�C, Gupis, Malamjabba, Dir -03�C, Bagrote and Quetta -02�C.

\395