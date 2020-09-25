Chances Of Rain In Capital During Next 24 Hours:PMD
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 06:38 PM
Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm during night hours in capital during next 24 hours
However rain-thunderstorm expected at Isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan,a MET office reported.
Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Shaheed Benazirabad 44C, Noor Pur Thal, Sakrand and Rahim Yar Khan 42C.