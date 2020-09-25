Chances of rain in Capital during next 24 hours:PMD

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm during night hours in capital during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm during night hours in capital during next 24 hours.

However rain-thunderstorm expected at Isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan,a MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Shaheed Benazirabad 44C, Noor Pur Thal, Sakrand and Rahim Yar Khan 42C.