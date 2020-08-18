UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chances Of Rain/thunderstorms Likely In Karachi On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:57 PM

Chances of rain/thunderstorms likely in Karachi on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain or thunderstorms in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain or thunderstorms in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 33 to 35 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Rain or thunderstorm is likely to occur at scattered places in Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad divisions and Badin, Sanghar districts. However; hot or very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather Hyderabad Badin Sanghar

Recent Stories

Michel, Putin Agree to Continue Contacts After EU ..

44 seconds ago

Ryabkov Says Arms Control Talks in Vienna With US ..

45 seconds ago

Naval chief expresses satisfaction over Bahria Uni ..

47 seconds ago

Al Zeyoudi visits Dubai Exports to discuss coopera ..

31 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to Belarus Says Not Planning to ..

49 seconds ago

US Senate Report Alleges Manafort Ran Kremlin Infl ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.