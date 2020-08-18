Chances of rain/thunderstorms likely in Karachi on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain or thunderstorms in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain or thunderstorms in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 33 to 35 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Rain or thunderstorm is likely to occur at scattered places in Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad divisions and Badin, Sanghar districts. However; hot or very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in Sindh during the next 24 hours.