Chances of thunderstorm, rain forecast for city Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 33.0 degree centigrade and 21.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 79 per cent at 8 am and 47 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:20 am and set at 19:01 pm tomorrow.

