Chances Of Thunderstorm, Rain Forecast For City Multan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Chances of thunderstorm, rain forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 33.0 degree centigrade and 21.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 79 per cent at 8 am and 47 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:20 am and set at 19:01 pm tomorrow.

