Changing weather pattern disturbs seasonal rainy system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) official Wednesday said that changing weather pattern has disturbed the seasonal rainy system in the month of February.

He said the disturbance in weather pattern was due to the global warming system, as climatic change in the atmosphere has shorten the winter season and elongated summer season.

He further said that in this year February the rain spell was below the range of normal comparatively to previous years.

The new and last two days rain spell would be expected to begin from Friday till Saturday, he said.