UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Changing Weather Pattern Disturbs Seasonal Rainy System

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 01:56 PM

Changing weather pattern disturbs seasonal rainy system

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) official Wednesday said that changing weather pattern has disturbed the seasonal rainy system in the month of February

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) official Wednesday said that changing weather pattern has disturbed the seasonal rainy system in the month of February.

He said the disturbance in weather pattern was due to the global warming system, as climatic change in the atmosphere has shorten the winter season and elongated summer season.

He further said that in this year February the rain spell was below the range of normal comparatively to previous years.

The new and last two days rain spell would be expected to begin from Friday till Saturday, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather February From

Recent Stories

PM Imran's peace-initiative prevails over Modi's e ..

20 seconds ago

What Trump did for Pakistan in India?

23 minutes ago

Strong quake hits eastern Indonesia

22 seconds ago

Quetta-Taftan railway track closed after coronavir ..

1 minute ago

Russian Court Sentences Right Sector Recruiter Pir ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.