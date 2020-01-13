Chilas' a small town in the Gilgit-Baltistan has received its season's first snowfall after 2010 long gap with several feet of snow which covered its trees and mountains and adds sting to the chilly weather for locals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :'Chilas' a small town in the Gilgit-Baltistan has received its season's first snowfall after 2010 long gap with several feet of snow which covered its trees and mountains and adds sting to the chilly weather for locals.

Chilas received the first spell of snowfall while widespread intermittent rain accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of the region on Monday.

Because of the recent snowfall spell in the hilly areas, the temperature has significantly dropped.

Which added to the cold waves and chills.

All roads, including the Karakuram Highway, were blocked by heavy snow and landslides cutting the region off the rest of the world.

According to locals, winter's first snowfall has swept in to the mountains, turning the area white and delighting residents, ptv news reported.

Citizens in some areas faced difficulties because of the suspension of gas supply and road blocks, locals added.