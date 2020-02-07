Chilled, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly chilled and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Mainly chilled and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

According to a private news channel the upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir would remain under grip of severe cold.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning, Islamabad three degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi thirteen, Peshawar five, Quetta minus one, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad one and Murree minus two degree centigrade.