Chilling weather fails to discourage candidates for conducting election campaigns in Hazara division

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 07:23 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The chilling weather failed to discourage the fervor of the election campaign in the upper parts of the Hazara division, where temperatures dropped below zero degrees Celsius.
According to details, in most parts of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper, and Lower Kohistan, temperatures have fallen below zero. Despite this, political parties and candidates have continued their campaigns.
In Abbottabad district, most areas have been experiencing heavy snowfall and rain for the past week, leading to a decrease in temperatures. However, the election campaign in all six Constituencies of Abbottabad district, including two National Assembly and four Provincial Assembly constituencies, is continued.
In Mansehra district, the hilly areas are facing a severe cold wave, affecting almost all areas of the four constituencies, including one National Assembly and three Provincial Assembly constituencies. The temperature has dropped to -4 degrees Centigrade in Tehsil Balakot, where the Kaghan Valley has received up to 3 feet of snow. Despite the low temperatures and road blockages due to snow and landslides, candidates are actively reaching out to voters and supporters.
Similarly, in Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, and Kolai Palas districts, despite severe cold, candidates are visiting door-to-door to solicit votes and support. Extreme weather conditions are expected to persist until the end of February 2024 in the Hazara division.
