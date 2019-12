Continuing chilly winds and fog in metropolis on Saturday reduced the mercury to 5 degree celsius, forcing people to wear warm cloths

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Continuing chilly winds and fog in metropolis on Saturday reduced the mercury to 5 degree celsius, forcing people to wear warm cloths.

According to the Met department, the current chilly weather would sustain for three more days and temperature is expected to further drop in upcoming days.

The minimum temperature was recorded in the city at 5 degree celsius and maximum 19 degree celsius.