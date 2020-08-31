UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Enters Semi-final In Tank Biathlon In Int'l Army Games

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:56 PM

China enters semi-final in tank biathlon in int'l army games

The tank biathlon's singles of the ongoing International Army Games 2020 concluded in a suburb here Sunday, with the Chinese team entering the semi-final competition in the tank biathlon

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ):The tank biathlon's singles of the ongoing International Army Games 2020 concluded in a suburb here Sunday, with the Chinese team entering the semi-final competition in the tank biathlon.

The tank biathlon's singles have drawn the participation of the crews of 45 tanks from 16 countries.All the crews of three tanks of the Chinese team have finished their competitions and entered the semi-final in the tank biathlon.

The tank biathlon competition is composed of two stages -- the singles and the relays.

The tank biathlon's relays will start on Tuesday.

The International Army Games 2020 are being held in Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5.

More than 5,000 participants from 156 teams from over 30 countries and regions are competing in the games.

Over 260 contestants from six Chinese teams are participating in six competitions, including the tank biathlon.

Related Topics

Army Russia China Armenia Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Belarus Tank Sunday 2020 All From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting of Arab Economic and S ..

1 minute ago

PSX Regional Head visits LCCI

6 minutes ago

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakht appea ..

22 minutes ago

Building collapses in sialkot

25 minutes ago

DHA conducted anti-dengue drive

25 minutes ago

Police get success in its security plan on Muharra ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.