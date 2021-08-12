China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:44 AM

China's National Meteorological Center on Thursday renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms in some central and eastern parts of the country, calling for precautionary measures

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :China's National Meteorological Center on Thursday renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms in some central and eastern parts of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

From 2 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday, heavy rains are expected in parts of Hubei, Anhui, Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang, with up to 200 mm of rainfall in certain areas.

Parts of the five provinces are likely to encounter over 80 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The national observatory has advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor activities in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

