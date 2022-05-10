UrduPoint.com

China Launches Emergency Response As Heavy Rain Hits Southern Regions

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 03:43 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :China's Ministry of Water Resources on Tuesday activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control, as heavy rainfall is lashing the southern part of the country.

From 2 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday, heavy downpours are expected to hit parts of Guangxi, Guangdong, Jiangxi and Fujian, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some areas may encounter precipitation of up to 60 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, the center said.

Working teams have been dispatched to Guangdong and Guangxi to guide the implementation of precautionary measures, including monitoring for disasters, patrolling dikes and reservoirs, and preventing floods, according to the ministry.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

