China Renews Blue Alert For Rainstorms

Published May 10, 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :China's National Meteorological Center renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country on Tuesday.

From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of Guangxi, Guangdong, Hunan, Jiangxi and Fujian, as some areas may experience up to 150 millimeters of rainfall.

Some regions are likely to encounter over 60 millimeters of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms, gales and hail.

The center has advised local governments to make preparations for the rainstorms. Schools and kindergartens have been asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children, and drivers have been alerted to watch out for flooding and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

